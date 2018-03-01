Wellington man dies in single-vehicle crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Wellington man dies in single-vehicle crash

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A single-vehicle crash tonight claimed the life of a Wellington man.

Jimmy Frank Nelson, 64, was traveling north on Bynum Leatherwood Road when his 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe left the road and struck a ditch. Nelson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred three miles west of Anniston at 6:10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Consultant hopes to move Birmingham City Schools in positive direction

    Consultant hopes to move Birmingham City Schools in positive direction

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-03-02 05:05:01 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    New help for school districts like Birmingham trying to figure out how to fix the problems that put them on the failing schools list. Wynell Gilbert says she recently came on board to help some of the 14 failing schools in Birmingham.

    More >>

    New help for school districts like Birmingham trying to figure out how to fix the problems that put them on the failing schools list. Wynell Gilbert says she recently came on board to help some of the 14 failing schools in Birmingham.

    More >>

  • Mother of distracted teen driver killed turning pain to purpose

    Mother of distracted teen driver killed turning pain to purpose

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-03-02 04:51:53 GMT
    (Source: Camryn Callaway Family)(Source: Camryn Callaway Family)
    (Source: Camryn Callaway Family)(Source: Camryn Callaway Family)

    The mother of 17-year-old Camryn Callaway is still remembering her daughter a week after Callaway died in a car wreck. Michelle Lunsford is also spreading a message in attempt to make sure other teenagers avoid similar accidents.

    More >>

    The mother of 17-year-old Camryn Callaway is still remembering her daughter a week after Callaway died in a car wreck. Michelle Lunsford is also spreading a message in attempt to make sure other teenagers avoid similar accidents.

    More >>

  • Wellington man dies in single-vehicle crash

    Wellington man dies in single-vehicle crash

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-03-02 04:04:48 GMT
    (Source: Raycom images)(Source: Raycom images)
    (Source: Raycom images)(Source: Raycom images)

    A single-vehicle crash tonight claimed the life of a Wellington man.

    More >>

    A single-vehicle crash tonight claimed the life of a Wellington man.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly