Wellington man dies in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash tonight claimed the life of a Wellington man.

Jimmy Frank Nelson, 64, was traveling north on Bynum Leatherwood Road when his 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe left the road and struck a ditch. Nelson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred three miles west of Anniston at 6:10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.