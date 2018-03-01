Sacred Heart boys, Spring Garden girls win Class 1A state championships

The Sacred Heart boys and Spring Garden girls basketball teams won the Class 1A state championships this afternoon.

Sacred Heart defeated Georgiana 65-56 in overtime to claim its four consecutive 1A title. Spring Garden won its second championship in the last three years with a 52-38 final over Phillips.

Sacred Heart's Diante Wood earned Class 1A state tournament MVP honors after scoring 22 points and pulling down six rebounds. QuinDarious Riggins scored 18 points, including the last nine points of the game. Murdock Simmons added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Riggins and Simmons both made the 1A boys all-tournament team. Sacred Heart is the first team in the tournament's 25-year history at the BJCC to win four consecutive state championships.

Spring Garden's six state championship in school history behind the 15-point, 15-rebound performance of Tiyonna Rogers. Rogers was named Class 1A state tournament MVP. Macy Reedy, who made the 1A girls all-tournament team, scored 12 points. A.J. Broome added 10 points.

The remaining championship games will be played tomorrow and Saturday. All games will air on Bounce TV WBRC 6.2.

