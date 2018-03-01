Mountain Brook boys, Spain Park girls advance to Class 7A title games

With the win, the senior-laden Jaguars improve to 28-6 and are considered a threat to win two more games to clinch the state championship.

Spartans punch their ticket to the Final Four

The Mountain Brook boys and Spain Park girls basketball teams have advanced to the Class 7A state championship games.

Mountain Brook defeated Central-Phenix City 70-42 in the semifinals. The Spartans will face McGill-Toolen at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday for the 7A state championship game.

Spain Park topped Lee-Montgomery 60-51. The Jags will play McGill-Toolen on Saturday at 4 p.m.

All AHSAA state championship games are played at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Mountain Brooks' fifth appearance in the state finals in six years came behind 54.2 percent shooting. Senior Trendon Watford led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Lior Berman scored 13 points and had six rebounds, Sean Elmore scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Spain Park overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to advance to the championship game. Clare Holt scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed four rebounds. Sarah Ashlee Barker added 13 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots, four steals and four assists.

The remaining championship games will be played tomorrow and Saturday. All games will air on Bounce TV WBRC 6.2.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.