AHSAA Final 7: Where you can watch all the State Basketball Championships

Raycom Media will televise and live stream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The games will be played at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Eleven of the games will air on Bounce TV here in Birmingham, with one game airing on WBRC Friday morning. Not sure where to find Bounce where you live? Scroll past the schedule to see which Cable systems carry Bounce.
CLASS 1A | Thursday, March 1
GIRLS - 4:00PM | Phillips vs Spring Garden [WATCH]
BOYS - 5:45PM | Georgiana vs Sacred Heart [WATCH]
CLASS 2A - Friday, March 2
GIRLS - 9:00AM | Samson vs Sand Rock (Game to also air on WBRC) [WATCH]
BOYS - 10:45AM | St. Lukes vs Lanett [WATCH]
CLASS 3A - Friday, March 2
GIRLS - 12:30PM | Lauderdale County vs Pisgah [WATCH]
BOYS - 2:15PM | Hillcrest-Evergreen vs Plainview [WATCH]
CLASS 4A - Friday, March 2
GIRLS - 4:00PM | Deshler vs Madison Academy [WATCH]
BOYS - 5:45PM | Cordova vs Madison Academy [WATCH]
CLASS 5A - Saturday, March 3
GIRLS - 9:00AM | Charles Henderson vs C. Tuscaloosa [WATCH]
BOYS - 10:45AM | Eufaula vs Sylacauga [WATCH]
CLASS 6A - Saturday, March 3
GIRLS - 12:30PM | Hazel Green vs Ramsay [WATCH]
BOYS - 2:15PM | Carver vs Paul Bryant [WATCH]
CLASS 7A - Saturday, March 3
GIRLS - 4:00PM | McGill-Toolen vs Spain Park [WATCH]
BOYS - 5:45PM | McGill-Toolen vs Mountain Brook [WATCH]
Bright House Networks (now Spectrum)
Bessemer, Birmingham
Channels 226 or 363
CableOne
Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver
Channel 487
Charter Communications (now Spectrum)
Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Clanton, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega
Channels 81, 192, or 6.2
Comcast
Tuscaloosa, Gadsden, Ashville, Attalla
Channel 220
Northland Cable
Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Pickensville, Reform
Channel 117
OTELCO
Oneonta
Channel 85
West Alabama Cable TV
Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield
Channel 71
USA Communications
Pell City, Odenville, Lincoln, Margaret, Riverside
Channel 274
The following cable/satellite television providers have opted not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2:
AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish Network
