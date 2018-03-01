AHSAA Final 7: Where you can watch all the State Basketball Championships

Raycom Media will televise and live stream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The games will be played at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Eleven of the games will air on Bounce TV here in Birmingham, with one game airing on WBRC Friday morning. Not sure where to find Bounce where you live? Scroll past the schedule to see which Cable systems carry Bounce.

Related: Path to the Playoffs

Boys & Girls State Championship Games Schedule

CLASS 1A | Thursday, March 1

GIRLS - 4:00PM | Phillips vs Spring Garden [WATCH]

BOYS - 5:45PM | Georgiana vs Sacred Heart [WATCH]



CLASS 2A - Friday, March 2

GIRLS - 9:00AM | Samson vs Sand Rock (Game to also air on WBRC) [WATCH]

BOYS - 10:45AM | St. Lukes vs Lanett [WATCH]



CLASS 3A - Friday, March 2

GIRLS - 12:30PM | Lauderdale County vs Pisgah [WATCH]

BOYS - 2:15PM | Hillcrest-Evergreen vs Plainview [WATCH]



CLASS 4A - Friday, March 2

GIRLS - 4:00PM | Deshler vs Madison Academy [WATCH]

BOYS - 5:45PM | Cordova vs Madison Academy [WATCH]



CLASS 5A - Saturday, March 3

GIRLS - 9:00AM | Charles Henderson vs C. Tuscaloosa [WATCH]

BOYS - 10:45AM | Eufaula vs Sylacauga [WATCH]



CLASS 6A - Saturday, March 3

GIRLS - 12:30PM | Hazel Green vs Ramsay [WATCH]

BOYS - 2:15PM | Carver vs Paul Bryant [WATCH]



CLASS 7A - Saturday, March 3

GIRLS - 4:00PM | McGill-Toolen vs Spain Park [WATCH]

BOYS - 5:45PM | McGill-Toolen vs Mountain Brook [WATCH]

Cable systems which carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2

Bright House Networks (now Spectrum)

Bessemer, Birmingham

Channels 226 or 363

CableOne

Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver

Channel 487

Charter Communications (now Spectrum)

Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Clanton, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega

Channels 81, 192, or 6.2

Comcast

Tuscaloosa, Gadsden, Ashville, Attalla

Channel 220

Northland Cable

Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Pickensville, Reform

Channel 117

OTELCO

Oneonta

Channel 85

West Alabama Cable TV

Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield

Channel 71

USA Communications

Pell City, Odenville, Lincoln, Margaret, Riverside

Channel 274

The following cable/satellite television providers have opted not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2:

AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish Network

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.