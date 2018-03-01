Military mother surprises son at school after 8 months away

Malachi White received an amazing surprise today at lunch. Chatting with his friends, his soldier mom arrived to reunite for the first time in eight months.

Vivian Webb, Malachi's mom, is a sergeant in the Army Reserves. She's been away often including the last eight months. She was in Kuwait working as a contractor for the Department of Defense.

“It’s hard for me because I'm used to him, that's my best friend, my sweetheart,” Webb said.

It seemed as though Malachi would never let go, but when he did mom couldn't help but noticed how much time had passed since she'd last seen him.

“He's gotten so big. I didn't expect him to be this big. He's growing so fast. When I left, he was at my hip. Now he's up to here,” Webb said.

It didn't take long for mom and son to settle in. They took a selfie on Snap Chat and a few minutes later, shared nose kisses.

Webb will be home for a month or two and then it will be off again.

“I love what I do and there's plenty of soldiers out there who love what they do -- who love to serve this country,” Webb said. “It's a small sacrifice. But we do it because we love what we do and they're the reason why we do this in the first place.”

