Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

7A State=

Semifinal=

McGill-Toolen 64, Sparkman 61, OT

Mountain Brook 70, Central-Phenix City 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State=

Championship=

Spring Garden 52, Phillips-Bear Creek 38

7A State=

Semifinal=

McGill-Toolen 50, Sparkman 49

Spain Park 60, Lee-Montgomery 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.