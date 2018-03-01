Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
7A State=
Semifinal=
McGill-Toolen 64, Sparkman 61, OT
Mountain Brook 70, Central-Phenix City 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State=
Championship=
Spring Garden 52, Phillips-Bear Creek 38
7A State=
Semifinal=
McGill-Toolen 50, Sparkman 49
Spain Park 60, Lee-Montgomery 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
