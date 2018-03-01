Former Tide player Marlon Humphrey appears in court

A probable cause hearing for former University of Alabama and Hoover football player Marlon Humphrey just ended without a decision from the judge.

Tuscaloosa County District Court Judge J.M. Jannick said she would take the matter under advisement and issue a ruling at a later date.

Humphrey is charged with robbery from a January incident involving an Uber driver.

In court records, the Uber driver claims Humphrey, currently a defensive back for the Baltimore Ravens, took his cell phone charger during a ride and refused to give it back until after University of Alabama police were called.

Humphrey's attorneys told his side of the story.

A witness inside the car at the time of the incident testified the Uber driver made threatening statements.

Humphrey remains out of jail on bond.

