Former Tide player Marlon Humphrey appears in court

A probable cause hearing for former University of Alabama and Hoover football player Marlon Humphrey just ended without a decision from the judge.
Tuscaloosa County District Court Judge J.M. Jannick said she would take the matter under advisement and issue a ruling at a later date.
Humphrey is charged with robbery from a January incident involving an Uber driver.
In court records, the Uber driver claims Humphrey, currently a defensive back for the Baltimore Ravens, took his cell phone charger during a ride and refused to give it back until after University of Alabama police were called.
Humphrey's attorneys told his side of the story.
A witness inside the car at the time of the incident testified the Uber driver made threatening statements.
Humphrey remains out of jail on bond.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
