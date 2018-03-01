Charges against former Tide player Marlon Humphrey dropped - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Charges against former Tide player Marlon Humphrey dropped

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Charges have been dropped against former University of Alabama and Hoover football player Marlon Humphrey.

This ruling comes after a probable cause hearing  ended without a decision from the judge earlier this week.

Humphrey was charged with robbery from a January incident involving an Uber driver.

According to court records, Humphrey mistakenly took a cell phone charger from the car. A University of Alabama investigator testified he believes the charger is worth $3.

