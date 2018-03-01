Emotional afternoon of sisterhood at Essence pre-Oscar lunch - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Emotional afternoon of sisterhood at Essence pre-Oscar lunch

Lena Waithe, from left, Gabourey Sidibe and Tessa Thompson attend the 11th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - The speeches by the recipients of Essence magazine's 11th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards have a theme: We are here, and we will be seen.

"Black Panther" and "The Walking Dead" star Danai Gurira, "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Westworld" actress Tessa Thompson, Emmy-winning writer and actress Lena Waithe and comedian Tiffany Haddish were recognized by the magazine Thursday in Beverly Hills, California.

The powerhouse room at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel was filled with Oscar winners and superstars, including Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Ava DuVernay, Janelle Monae, "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya, Amandla Stenberg and Rosario Dawson.

The Oprah Winfrey Network will air a special on the luncheon on Saturday.

For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

