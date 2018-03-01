Gun-rights supporters respond to Trump

Eddie Fulmer, President of the Tuscaloosa County Chapter of BamaCarry, a no-compromise gun rights group, fears President Donald Trump may be caving to pressure to change the current gun laws.

Fulmer now says work is underway to stop that from happening.

"I saw some of that. It's confusing to me. I'm confused and disappointed at the same time," Fulmer told WBRC Thursday.

Fulmer called some of the comments made by Trump on Wednesday to congressional leaders a shock.

"I want to take the firearms first and then go to court," Trump explained to lawmakers.

Fulmer now worries Trump appears to have gone from a friend of gun rights supporters to a complete stranger.

"You know he was a champion of the second amendment and anywhere these gun laws and restrictions have been tried. They fail and the citizens are the ones who pay the price for that," Fulmer said.

Trump expressed support for banning bump stocks that allow weapons to fire bullets faster and raising the age limit to buy some weapons in light of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

He even said he was willing due away with due process for some gun owners.

"Cause a lot of the time, by the time you do to court to get the due process procedures. I like taking the guns early. Like this crazy man's case that just took place in Florida," Trump said.

That made Fulmer fearful where the gun debate may be heading.

"There's an unrest in the gun rights community right now and we're not for any more restrictions," Fulmer expressed in closing.

Fulmer told WBRC members of BamaCarry are calling legislators now and telling them not further restrictions on law abiding gun owners.

