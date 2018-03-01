Tarrant police searching for missing woman

Tarrant police are searching for a missing woman identified as 53-year-old Twyla Hurst.

Hurst was last seen on Feb. 12 around 9 a.m. in Tarrant.

Police say Hurst was wearing a green windbreaker, green pants and white shoes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Hurst, please contact Tarrant police at 205-849-2811.

