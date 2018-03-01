Taylor Swift taps Camila Cabello, Charli XCX as tour openers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Taylor Swift taps Camila Cabello, Charli XCX as tour openers

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. Swift said Thursday on Instagram that Cabello and Charli XCX will join her this spring and summer on tour. “Reputation” came out in November on Big Machin... (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. Swift said Thursday on Instagram that Cabello and Charli XCX will join her this spring and summer on tour. “Reputation” came out in November on Big Machin...

By The Associated Press

Taylor Swift has announced two openers for her Reputation Stadium Tour this year.

The singer-songwriter said Thursday on Instagram that Charli XCX and Camila Cabello will join her this spring and summer.

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX's fourth album, "Pop 2," came out last year. Cabello's debut album, "Camila," was released in January and immediately topped the charts.

Swift said on Instagram she's really excited for the tour and can't wait to see her fans.

"Reputation" came out in November on Big Machine Records and became 2017's best-selling album in the country. Swift's tour, her fifth worldwide, kicks off May 8 in Arizona. It's unknown if XCX and Cabello will be on all the tour dates.

Swift's last tour was The 1989 World Tour in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'

    Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-03-02 04:00:12 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 2:40 AM EST2018-03-02 07:40:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.
    Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>
    Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>

  • Evacuations ordered as storm sweeps through California

    Evacuations ordered as storm sweeps through California

    Friday, March 2 2018 2:39 AM EST2018-03-02 07:39:02 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 2:39 AM EST2018-03-02 07:39:04 GMT
    (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP). Heavy winds blow snow as Ryan Foster, 25, scrapes snow from his car in the parking lot where he lives at the Donner Summit Lodge in Norden on Thursday, March 1, 2018, near Donner Summit, Calif. A major winter st...(Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP). Heavy winds blow snow as Ryan Foster, 25, scrapes snow from his car in the parking lot where he lives at the Donner Summit Lodge in Norden on Thursday, March 1, 2018, near Donner Summit, Calif. A major winter st...
    Residents of coastal Southern California neighborhoods are under evacuation orders ahead of a powerful winter storm sweeping in after bringing whiteout conditions to northern mountains.More >>
    Residents of coastal Southern California neighborhoods are under evacuation orders ahead of a powerful winter storm sweeping in after bringing whiteout conditions to northern mountains.More >>

  • The Latest: Pro-gun lawmakers win victory over Delta

    The Latest: Pro-gun lawmakers win victory over Delta

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-03-01 20:58:53 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-03-02 06:30:34 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Gov. Nathan Deal holds a press conference to address the jet fuel tax cut issue after the Senate Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Deal ...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Gov. Nathan Deal holds a press conference to address the jet fuel tax cut issue after the Senate Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Deal ...
    Pro-gun Republicans in the Georgia legislature have won a political victory over Delta Air Lines, denying the company a hefty tax break after it cut ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
    Pro-gun Republicans in the Georgia legislature have won a political victory over Delta Air Lines, denying the company a hefty tax break after it cut ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly