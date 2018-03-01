Fox to air 'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?' special - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fox to air 'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?' special

By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Fox TV will air an O.J. Simpson special including a previously unseen 2006 interview in which he theorizes about what happened the night his ex-wife was murdered.

The two-hour special, with the provocative title "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?" will air 8 p.m. EST Sunday, March 11, Fox said Thursday. Soledad O'Brien is the host.

Publisher Judith Regan had interviewed Simpson for a book to be published by her HarperCollins imprint, ReganBooks. But "If I Did It" was dropped in response to widespread outrage and Regan was later fired and her imprint disbanded.

Fox, which like HarperCollins was owned by News Corp., planned to air a two-part special before the book's planned 2006 release. But the network reversed course after some Fox affiliates balked at carrying the program about the 1992 stabbing deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

The videotapes were shelved on the Fox studio lot and recently discovered. In a release, Fox breathlessly described the "infamous" interview as "lost - until now."

"Simpson's explosive words finally will be heard, as he answers the questions that gripped a nation during the notorious 'Trial of the Century,'" the network said in a release.

Simpson was acquitted of criminal charges by jurors but found responsible in a subsequent civil trial.

The ghostwritten, fictionalized account of the murders ultimately was published by another company, and a federal bankruptcy judge later awarded rights to the book to Goldman's family to help satisfy a $38 million wrongful death judgment against Simpson.

The family labeled the book as Simpson's confession, the same description Regan offered in justifying the original publication. In the interview with Regan, Simpson talked about how he would have committed the murders "if he were the one responsible."

The former football hero served nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a September 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

___

Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Parents, officials scramble for US school security upgrades

    Parents, officials scramble for US school security upgrades

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-03-02 03:50:01 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 2:39 AM EST2018-03-02 07:39:32 GMT
    (Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...
    Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
    Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>

  • Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'

    Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-03-02 04:00:12 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 2:40 AM EST2018-03-02 07:40:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.
    Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>
    Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Greitens sent political invite on charity email

    APNewsBreak: Greitens sent political invite on charity email

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:18 PM EST2018-03-01 18:18:19 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-03-02 06:30:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with pl...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the first time Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 since Greitens was indicted, with pl...
    Records obtained by The Associated Press show Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens used an email address for a veterans charity he founded to arrange political meetings as he prepared to launch his first bid for public office.More >>
    Records obtained by The Associated Press show Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens used an email address for a veterans charity he founded to arrange political meetings as he prepared to launch his first bid for public office.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly