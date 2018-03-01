Man pleads guilty in evidence room gun theft case

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to three federal charges involving weapons stolen from the Selma Police Department's evidence room.

U.S. Attorney Richard Moore says Richard Canterbury, of Valley Grande, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of firearms with an obliterated serial number and selling firearms without a federal license. He faces up to 10 years on the first charge and up to five years on the other two when sentenced July 27.

Moore's news release says officers investigated after learning that evidence room items were found at a middle school. Authorities concluded that Canterbury's wife, who worked as an evidence room technician, had taken some of the property and that her husband was selling firearms at a job site near Selma.

