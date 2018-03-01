Jaguars player gets year of probation for hitting man - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jaguars player gets year of probation for hitting man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has been sentenced to a year of probation and 75 hours of community service for a parking lot attack on a man.

News outlets report Fowler was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal mischief and petty theft. He could still be disciplined by the NFL.

St. Petersburg police say Fowler was arrested last July after confronting a man who made a comment about his driving in a parking lot. Authorities say Fowler exchanged words with the man before hitting him. Police say the man's glasses were knocked off and Fowler stepped on them before taking a grocery bag from the man and tossing it in a lake.

Fowler played for the University of Florida and was the Jaguars' first-round draft pick in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

