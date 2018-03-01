FIRST ALERT: Frost possible by Saturday morning

Expect cloudy skies and cooler temperatures Thursday night with overnight lows around 41. The rain is quickly moving out of the area. By early Friday, we should be looking at sunny skies with temperatures during the afternoon in the lower 60s.

First Alert: Expect some patchy frost Saturday morning with temperatures near freezing in places. Overnight lows will range from 32 to 35 degrees areawide. We will see plenty of sunshine through the day with highs in the mid-60s. Sunday will be a bit warmer. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s.

It is possible we could see a few showers on Monday in West Alabama. For most of us, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s. There is a better chance for some showers on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday both look dry. Overall, the forecast will be slightly cooler than average with some chilly mornings.

