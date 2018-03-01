Preliminary data from NWS shows EF0 tornado hit NE Cullman County on Wednesday

The National Weather Service says preliminary data shows a weak, short-lived EF0 tornado touched down Wednesday evening between Eva and Fairview in northeast Cullman County.

Areas hit include along County Roads 1526, 1527, and 1542. Damage sustained in these areas included large limbs snapped, uprooted trees, shingle and gutter damage to homes, and roof damage to a home's porch and a barn.

The NWS says the tornado lifted in a field near the Cullman-Morgan county line.

The information is preliminary and could be adjusted after final review.

