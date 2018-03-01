Uber, Lyft can now operate across all of Alabama

By MALLORY MOENCH



MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law on Thursday that allows ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft to operate statewide.

The legislation proposed by Rep. David Faulkner, a Republican, and Sen. Bobby Singleton, a Democrat, will charge ridesharing companies a fee given to the Public Service Commission. The Commission will regulate companies, issue permits and implement discrimination and substance abuse policies.

Alabama is the 45th state to pass ridesharing legislation. Currently Uber and Lyft run in Alabama's urban centers under city laws.

Ivey says the law would mobilize visitors and Alabamians, especially in rural areas. She also says it would create job opportunities and give a boost to local economies.

The same bill did not pass the Senate last year.

It will go into effect on July 1.

