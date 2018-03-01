Ethics legislation to wait until 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A proposed revamp of state ethics laws will wait until next year.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Thursday that lawmakers will address the issue in 2019 after creating a study commission. Marsh said that he wants to "make sure we do this right" instead of quickly passing a bill this session.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall had proposed a revamp of state ethics law that Marsh introduced last week.

Marshall said individuals and groups had asked for greater clarity in the state ethics law. He said there are also loopholes that need to be closed.

The attorney general said one existing loophole is that public officials do not have to disclose enough information about their sources of income.

