Legislative committee delays prison health care contract

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative oversight committee has held up a prison health care contract because of questions about the company's possible ties to a Mississippi bribery scandal.

The Legislative Contract Review Committee on Thursday delayed the contract with Wexford Health Sources.

Wexford is among a dozen companies sued by the state of Mississippi last year for allegedly using consultants to pay kickbacks to that state's former prison commissioner.

Chairman Jack Williams said he delayed the contract to give the governor's office time to "evaluate these others concerns." The committee can delay a contract for 45 days, but cannot block it.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said Wexford was judged the best in an evaluation of submitted bids. The prison system is facing a court order to improve mental health care.

