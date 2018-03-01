NFLPA health playbook for players puts concussions in focus - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NFLPA health playbook for players puts concussions in focus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NFL Players Association has created a medical guide for players, a 107-page reference book written by scientific professionals with extensive material on concussion detection, treatment and the league's game-day protocol for head injuries.

The union's inaugural "health playbook" was distributed electronically to NFLPA members this week.

Speaking at a head, neck and spine committee meeting during the league's scouting combine, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills revealed a 16 percent rise in diagnosed concussions, from 250 in 2016 to 291 in 2017. Sills said the data was a "call to action" to the NFL for greater prevention.

The NFLPA health playbook also includes information on joint injuries and wear and tear, high blood pressure and cholesterol, plus performance-related topics such as sleep, nutrition and mental health.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Classes continue but Florida parents traumatized by shooting

    Classes continue but Florida parents traumatized by shooting

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:18 PM EST2018-03-01 04:18:17 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:32 PM EST2018-03-02 01:32:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Renna). Students wait to cross the street after their first day back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. The students were greeted Wednesday morning by police officers carrying military ...(AP Photo/Terry Renna). Students wait to cross the street after their first day back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. The students were greeted Wednesday morning by police officers carrying military ...

    Florida students who returned to school two weeks after a mass shooting say they were haunted by fresh memories, but heartened by an outpouring of support.

    More >>

    Florida students who returned to school two weeks after a mass shooting say they were haunted by fresh memories, but heartened by an outpouring of support.

    More >>

  • US companies taking stands, facing retribution over guns

    US companies taking stands, facing retribution over guns

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:08 AM EST2018-03-01 08:08:13 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:31 PM EST2018-03-02 01:31:36 GMT
    (Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...(Photo by Scott Dalton/Invision for DICK'S Sporting Goods/AP Images). In this Oct. 18, 2016, photo, Chairman and CEO of DICK'S Sporting Goods Edward W. Stack poses for a photo as he visits a new store at the Baybrook Mall in the Houston. Stack is issui...

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

    More >>

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

    More >>

  • Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA

    Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-03-01 18:38:37 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:29 PM EST2018-03-02 01:29:19 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...
    The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
    The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly