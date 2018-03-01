Vegas gun range billboard changed to 'Shoot a School Kid' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Vegas gun range billboard changed to 'Shoot a School Kid'

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). This Thursday, March 1, 2018 shows a vandalized billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originally said "Shoot a .50 calib... (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). This Thursday, March 1, 2018 shows a vandalized billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originally said "Shoot a .50 calib...
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Las Vegas police investigate the vandalism of a billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originall... (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Las Vegas police investigate the vandalism of a billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originall...
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Las Vegas police investigate the vandalism of a billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originall... (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). Las Vegas police investigate the vandalism of a billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originall...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A freeway-side billboard for a Las Vegas gun range was vandalized late Wednesday or before dawn Thursday to change an advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle to say, "Shoot A School Kid Only $29."

The message, which had said "Shoot a .50 caliber only $29," was taken down within hours and police were investigating. Officer Larry Hadfield said authorities were called a little before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

A local guerrilla art collective called INDECLINE took credit for the act with a statement to KTNV-TV in Las Vegas calling for reforming gun laws "that are currently placing value on assault weapons over that of human life."

An email to INDECLINE by The Associated Press was not immediately answered.

A worker at Battlefield Las Vegas, the gun range that invites tourists to shoot a .50-caliber semi-automatic rifle, referred questions to managers who did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

The billboard near Interstate 15 is about 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) from the Mandalay Bay resort, where a gunman firing assault-style rifles from 32nd-floor windows killed 58 people and injured more than 800 late Oct. 1 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers score political victory over Delta

    Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers score political victory over Delta

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-03-01 18:38:37 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:20 PM EST2018-03-01 21:20:58 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Deal's chief of staff Chris Riley confer in the senate before the senate went into recess and the Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation. Gov. Nathan D...
    The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
    The Georgia Senate approved a sweeping tax bill Thursday that punishes Delta Air Lines for cutting business ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>

  • Woman testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny

    Woman testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-03-01 05:18:01 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:20 PM EST2018-03-01 21:20:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they...

    At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

    More >>

    At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

    More >>

  • After Parkland, parents push for school security upgrades

    After Parkland, parents push for school security upgrades

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:49 PM EST2018-03-01 19:49:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:20 PM EST2018-03-01 21:20:39 GMT
    (Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...(Claire Crouch/Lex18News via AP). This Feb. 21, 2018 photo made available by Lex18 News, shows a group protesting school safety in Laurel County, KY. In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, parents and educators are mobilizing to deman...
    Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
    Novel proposals to ramp up school security are flying fast as districts respond to heightened safety fears in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly