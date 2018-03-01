Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, E'shandae Thomas!

E’shandae is a senior at Ramsay High School with a 4.23 GPA. She is Vice President of the Art Club and captain of the Speak First Debate team. Additionally, she is involved in Girls Empowerment and Concert Choir. Her future plan is to attend the University of Alabama Birmingham and study criminal justice.

E'shandae, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

