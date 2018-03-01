Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Dremere Woods!

Dremere is a senior at Paul W. Bryant High School with a 4.31 GPA. He is Vice President of the National Honor Society and Omega Prep Knights Leadership Organization. In addition, he is captain of the wrestling, track and field, and football teams. He exemplifies hard work and perseverance in all he does.

Dremere, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

