Hernandez expected to miss 1 spring start for Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - The Seattle Mariners are hopeful Felix Hernandez will miss only one spring training start due to a bruised right forearm sustained when hit by a line drive.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Thursday that Hernandez still has some swelling in his arm and the team hopes the injury is just a minor setback.

"He's anxious, but you do have to let it run its course a little bit," Servais said.

Hernandez was hit by a liner off the bat of the Chicago Cubs' Victor Caratini on Monday. The injury occurred in Hernandez's first spring training start. Hernandez was very sore a day after being hit and had swelling in the area around his forearm and elbow.

Servais said the initial plan was for Hernandez to throw around 25 innings this spring training but that number is expected to be lower.

