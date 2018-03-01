FIRST ALERT: Wet afternoon ahead Thursday

Strong showers and winds continue to exit southeast and a steady moderate to heavy rain continues to build in across Central Alabama. Wet conditions are likely the rest of the afternoon hours and temperatures will be holding steady in the upper 50s and lower 60s.



Rain comes to an end northwest a little after 2 p.m. and ending near I-59 by 4 p.m. and southeast by the evening hours.



Skies clear by Friday morning and temperatures cool into the lower 40s. A few locations to the north could dip into the upper 30s.

We get to enjoy three consecutive days with dry weather and sunny skies between Friday and the weekend.



FIRST ALERT for areas of patchy frost on Saturday and Sunday morning, especially east. Temperatures will be in the 30s both mornings and coolest to the east and northeast.



Showers return to west Alabama on Monday and it looks like a cold front and rain pass by on Tuesday as of right now.



Freezing temperatures are possible on the morning of March 8.



Tracking a large area of rain on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

