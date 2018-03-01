Wife and daughter of Mike Pence promoting picture book - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Wife and daughter of Mike Pence promoting picture book

NEW YORK (AP) - The wife and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence will be touring this month in support of a new children's book.

Karen Pence and daughter Charlotte Pence have collaborated on "Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the Vice President." The book, named for the family's pet bunny, features watercolor illustrations by Karen Pence. It will be published March 19 by the children's imprint of the conservative publisher Regnery.

Regnery told The Associated Press on Thursday that the tour begins March 18. It will include stops at the presidential libraries for Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan and at a handful of military bases, including Camp Pendleton and Fort Carson.

The Pences will donate a portion of the proceeds for charities fighting human trafficking and promoting art therapy for children with cancer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

