Strong winds topple trees, power lines in Central and East AL

Part of Hueytown Road are expected to be closed for majority of the day. (Source: Hueytown Police Department)

Several places in the area are dealing with damage after a line of showers and strong winds swept through Thursday morning.

Downed trees have been reported at Mountain Street and on Frances Street up to Highway 204 in Jacksonville, according to police.

Power lines are also down on the Jacksonville State University campus, students say.

Due to straight line winds, we have reports of trees and utility lines down around or near campus. Please use caution. — Jacksonville State University (@JSUNews) March 1, 2018

Hueytown Road is closed as crews work to clear downed power lines and trees in the Birmingham metro area, according to the police department.

The road is expected to be closed from Virginia Drive to Highland Avenue for much of the day.

Alabama Power is also on the scene.

Police caution drivers to find an alternate route.

