North Alabama man charged in double slaying

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - A north Alabama man is charged with capital murder in the gunshot deaths of two people.

Decatur police say 22-year-old Kendall Rashid Rucker is being held without bond in the killing of David Gullatte and Sharonda Bouldin.

Police say the victims' bodies were found inside a house Wednesday afternoon after people outside heard multiple gunshots from inside. Officers found the victims and a young child who wasn't harmed.

Investigators learned that Rucker was seen leaving the house after the shooting, and he was arrested without incident at another residence.

Court records aren't yet available to show whether Rucker has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.