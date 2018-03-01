Alabama authorities: Inmate who left job site captured

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say an inmate who left a job site is now back in custody.

The Decatur Daily cites an Alabama Department of Corrections statement as saying 23-year-old Kelvin D. Scruggs had left the site Wednesday night in Madison County but later returned and was taken into custody.

The statement says Scruggs is assigned to the Decatur Community Based Facility and Community Work Center. He is serving a 12-year sentence for a first-degree assault conviction.

Information from: The Decatur Daily, http://www.decaturdaily.com/decaturdaily/index.shtml

