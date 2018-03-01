Mickey: Rain likely today

Rain is pushing through the area this morning. (Source: WBRC weather)

We have rain pushing into our area this morning, with the heaviest mass of rainfall off to our west. We could see between a quarter to a half an inch of additional rainfall today...with highs near 70.

Rain is expected to exit tonight and we are looking pretty dang good for Friday through the weekend.

Temps will be a little cooler than we've recently grown accustomed to, but still above freezing for overnight lows...and with highs in the 60s.

Yep, we've got to talk about a chance of rain for early next week. Monday into

Tuesday could see a few showers, but nothing severe is expected.

Sunshine is expected again as early as hump day, next week.

