FIRST ALERT: Line of storms moving in by 8 a.m.

Rain is pushing through the area this morning. (Source: WBRC weather)

A line of strong storms is expected to push through the area starting at 8 a.m. this morning.

The line will impact areas along and south of I-59 until 1 p.m. and may gain strength as it tracks southeast.

We are also under a wind advisory, with possible gusts of 30-40 mph.

We could see between a quarter to a half an inch of additional rainfall today...with highs near 70.

Rain is expected to exit tonight and we are looking pretty dang good for Friday through the weekend.

Temps will be a little cooler than we've recently grown accustomed to, but still above freezing for overnight lows...and with highs in the 60s.

Yep, we've got to talk about a chance of rain for early next week. Monday into

Tuesday could see a few showers, but nothing severe is expected.

Sunshine is expected again as early as hump day, next week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.