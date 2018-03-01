2 shot overnight in Ensley

Two people were shot overnight in Ensley. (Source: WBRC video)

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured overnight in Ensley.

The victims showed up at Princeton Hospital after being shot on 30th Street and Cullman Avenue, Birmingham police confirm.

One victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to UAB Hospital.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

