Birmingham firefighters working to put out a double car fire

Birmingham firefighters are working to extinguish two car fires in Ensley.

Two engines are on the scene in the 5900 block of Court M.

Engine 15 and Quint 20 working two automobile fires. 5900 block Ct M Ensley. pic.twitter.com/XxNyMSxQyc — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) March 1, 2018

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.