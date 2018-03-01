US companies take a stand, raise age to purchase guns

When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.More >>
Florida students who returned to school two weeks after a mass shooting say they were haunted by fresh memories, but heartened by an outpouring of support.More >>
In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.More >>
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.More >>
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
The AR-15 and its many copycat variants are targeted by gun control advocates and fiercely defended by Second Amendment supporters.More >>
The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.More >>
The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to send a special envoy to North Korea soon to set up more meaningful dialogue that Seoul hopes will eventually include discussions over the North's nuclear weapons.More >>
