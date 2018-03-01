BAE Systems to lay off more than 150 employees

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - BAE Systems shipyard in Mobile is laying off more than 150 employees by the end of June.

WKRG-TV reports employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday.

According to Karl Johnson, BAE's director of communications, ship repair operations will end effective immediately. And, he says ship construction will continue through spring.

There is no word from BAE Systems as to what will happen beyond June.

BAE's primary business is to repair and maintain ships to support oil and gas operation in the Gulf of Mexico, but there has been a prolonged downturn for several years.

Information from: WKRG-TV, http://www.wkrg.com/

