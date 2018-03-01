Jury selection to begin in trial of Pulse shooter's widow - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jury selection to begin in trial of Pulse shooter's widow

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of the widow of the gunman who police say killed dozens at a Florida nightclub.

Noor Salman's trial will be held in federal court in Orlando. Selection begins Thursday.

The case hinges on whether Salman knowingly helped Omar Mateen plan the 2016 attack at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people. Mateen called 911 from the club to pledge his allegiance to the Islamic State. He died in a shootout with police.

Salman faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Salman knew of her husband's plans. She denies the claim.

Though he's not on trial, the government has to prove Mateen killed in support of the Islamic State.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hugs, tears and police: High school reopens after shooting

    Hugs, tears and police: High school reopens after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:58 AM EST2018-03-01 08:58:56 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

  • Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:58 AM EST2018-03-01 08:58:25 GMT
    Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

  • Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition

    Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-03-01 00:08:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:48 AM EST2018-03-01 08:48:24 GMT
    Walmart says it is raising the age restriction for people to buy firearms and ammunition to 21 years old.More >>
    Walmart says it is raising the age restriction for people to buy firearms and ammunition to 21 years old.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly