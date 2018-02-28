JeffCo coroner releases new number of drug-related deaths

New numbers out from Jefferson County's coroner show the number of drug-related deaths jumped 16 percent from 2016 to last year, but the number of heroin and fentanyl deaths were down.

They were 267 overdose deaths, which is up from 251 in 2016.

Heroin and fentanyl deaths are both around 100, which is where they were last year.

Methamphetamine deaths jumped about 50 percent to 35 people

Cocaine deaths were up just slightly to 59.

The number of prescription opioid overdoses was only 9, which is down about 50 percent from last year.

Sheriff Hale said his deputies are working with a DEA task force to attack the opioid problem, starting with doctors who over prescribe, and going after dealers selling these drugs.

He wants you to help his deputies shut down possible drug houses.

There is one encouraging number, though.

Sheriff Hale said overall crime in metro Birmingham is down double digits in the past two years, as more cities share intelligence through the metro area crime center.

