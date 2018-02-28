Police ID man shot, killed outside of his home in Bessemer

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Bessemer at his home Wednesday night.

Seddarrius Trimaine Chavers, 25, was pronounced dead after a shooting outside of a home in 1900 block of Arlington Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Authorities say the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation.

There are no suspects at this time.

