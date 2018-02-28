1 person dead from shooting on Arlington Ave. in Bessemer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

1 person dead from shooting on Arlington Ave. in Bessemer

(Source: WBRC News) (Source: WBRC News)
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

One person was shot to death in Bessemer, police chief Mike Roper confirmed.

The shooting occurred on the 1900 block of Arlington Ave. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time.

We will provide more information when it is available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly