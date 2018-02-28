Former youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

A former youth pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year old girl. Investigators said this sexual abuse has happened for nearly three years.

Christopher Cody Stutts, 36, is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old and sodomy. According to his Facebook page. Stutts lists youth pastor at Westwood Baptist Church in Birmingham as his place of work.

The victim didn't tell anyone of the assault until last Friday, which was the most recent occurrence. Phyllis Simon, a child-abuse prevention specialist, explained why it could take a victim so long to report it.

“If you tell I'm going to do something then I'm going to do something to your mom or I'm going to do something to your dad so the children or frightened, because I think they've brainwashed them,” Simon said.

Simon believes, if proven true, this time might have been the victim's breaking point to turn to authorities for help.

“Just imagine three years and what she's going to have to go through to get past what has happened to her the past three years. I really wish that when these things happen I wish they would feel comfortable to come forward a lot sooner because it would it eliminate a lot of stress, emotional problems for a child,” said Simon.

