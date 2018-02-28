FIRST ALERT: Rain, thunderstorms early Thursday

Rain will arrive again overnight. We can expect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to move into West Alabama by 3 a.m. These storms will remain below severe limits, but could produce some gusty winds. Expect temperatures to remain in the upper 60s to around 70. You might want to give yourself a bit more travel time in the morning.

A line of more organized storms will likely develop during the late morning and continue eastward during the afternoon. This line could produce some gusty winds. There is a small threat for severe storms in East Alabama between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The tornado risk is low, but not zero. For most areas, the main issue will be rain and gusty winds. During the afternoon, winds could reach 30mph thanks to colder air moving into the area. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunshine will return on Friday with highs in the 60s. We will see some patchy frost late Friday night into Saturday. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid 30s. Expect sunshine to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid-60s.

