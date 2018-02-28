Drivers illegally passing stopped school buses remains issue

ALEA Corporal Smith said if you don't know the law, learn it. (Source: WBRC)

Shelby County schools say the number of drivers who illegally passed school buses increased from 2016 to 2017. (Source: WBRC)

We are on your side with a problem with cars passing stopped school buses. Police say it's dangerous and illegal, but people are still doing it.

ALEA Cpl. Steve Smith said if you don't know the law, learn it or you could face hefty fines.

We checked with Shelby County Schools on Wednesday to see if it's a problem in their area. They reported that last year there were 80 illegal passes recorded in one day. That's up from 76 the year before.

Cpl. Smith said troopers can't be everywhere at once to prevent tragedies from happening.

"The Alabama state troopers, we're short staffed right now, and most of our crashes occur during the morning school rush and the afternoon school rush," he said. "So we're not able to really target school bus passing."

If you're driving the direction of the stopped school bus, you must stop when the stop arm comes out.

The only exception would be drivers traveling on a divided highway of at least four lanes ... and you're traveling the opposite direction of the bus.

