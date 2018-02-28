Troopers: Traffic fatalities take emotional toll on everyone

Rain will arrive again overnight. We can expect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to move into West Alabama by 3 a.mMore >>
New numbers out from Jefferson County's coroner show the number of drug-related deaths jumped 16 percent from 2016 to last year, but the number of heroin and fentanyl deaths were down.More >>
A former youth pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year old girl. Investigators said this sexual abuse has happened for nearly three years.More >>
One person was shot to death in Bessemer, police chief Mike Roper confirmed.More >>
We are on your side with a problem with cars passing stopped school buses. Police say it's dangerous and illegal, but people are still doing it.More >>
