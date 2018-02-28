Gov. Ivey lays out school security needs

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told President Donald J. Trump during a meeting with other governors this week that she would like to see several changes to school security.

"It seems to me that we need to be focused on them going through some kind of metal detector or some kind of screening because every parent wants their child to be safe,” Ivey told WBRC the day after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

However, at the White House on Monday she laid out additional security measures, including surveillance systems, limited entrances and even chip-activated entrance cards for students 6th grade and up.

Ivey's proposals, however, are facing some criticisms, including from Cullman County Superintendent Shane Barnette.

"Some of her ideas like a metal detector or one entrance into a building are just not feasible at many of our campuses," Barnette said.

It's not that Barnette is against all of the Governor's proposals. In fact, he's more than willing to listen to ideas, including things like more school resource officers.

"I'm open to anybody's suggestions. With anything comes, who's going to fund it," he said.

Cullman County, like many rural areas, doesn't have a huge tax base. Barnette says their system actually relies heavily on sales tax.

"We stretch it to go really far. But anytime we add one more thing to it, you know it's stretching a little further," he said.

One thing Ivey is proposing is using some money from a state technology fund to help offset some of the cost locally. The governor, however, has also indicated “some local money" would be needed.

“I'll never go on record as saying that we can't do something that I think is important for safety because we can't afford it. We'll find the money," Barnette said.

A bill was introduced in the state house late Tuesday night to use some of that technology fund for school security.

