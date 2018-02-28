Gov. Ivey lays out school security needs

We are on your side with a problem with cars passing stopped school buses. Police say it's dangerous and illegal, but people are still doing it.More >>
We are on your side with a problem with cars passing stopped school buses. Police say it's dangerous and illegal, but people are still doing it.More >>
Alabama State troopers have investigated 93 fatal traffic accidents so far this year. Forty of those deaths were just this month. And remember, it's just February.More >>
Alabama State troopers have investigated 93 fatal traffic accidents so far this year. Forty of those deaths were just this month. And remember, it's just February.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey told President Trump during a meeting with other governors this week, she would like to see several changes to school security.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey told President Trump during a meeting with other governors this week, she would like to see several changes to school security.More >>
The Federal appeals court ruled that Gardendale cannot form it's own school system.More >>
The Federal appeals court ruled that Gardendale cannot form it's own school system.More >>
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb believes that safe center will fulfill two roles. It will be a place where rape victims will feel comfortable coming to and people working there will better be able to collect evidence to prosecute those accused of attacking those victims.More >>
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb believes that safe center will fulfill two roles. It will be a place where rape victims will feel comfortable coming to and people working there will better be able to collect evidence to prosecute those accused of attacking those victims.More >>