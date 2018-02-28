Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

5A State=

Semifinal=

Eufaula 79, Wenonah 73

Sylacauga 59, Talladega 55

6A State=

Semifinal=

Carver-Montgomery 98, Hazel Green 68

Paul Bryant 40, Parker 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

5A State=

Semifinal=

Central-Tuscaloosa 56, Scottsboro 49

Charles Henderson 56, Wenonah 53

6A State=

Semifinal=

Hazel Green 65, LeFlore 35

Ramsay 60, Opelika 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

