Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
5A State=
Semifinal=
Eufaula 79, Wenonah 73
Sylacauga 59, Talladega 55
6A State=
Semifinal=
Carver-Montgomery 98, Hazel Green 68
Paul Bryant 40, Parker 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
5A State=
Semifinal=
Central-Tuscaloosa 56, Scottsboro 49
Charles Henderson 56, Wenonah 53
6A State=
Semifinal=
Hazel Green 65, LeFlore 35
Ramsay 60, Opelika 39
