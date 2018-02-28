Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition

By BY ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart announced Wednesday that it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 and would also remove items resembling assault-style rifles from its website.

The move comes after Dick's Sporting Goods announced earlier in the day that it would restrict the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old. It didn't mention ammunition. Dick's also said it would immediately stop selling assault-style rifles, and its CEO took on the National Rifle Association by demanding tougher gun laws.

Walmart said its decision came after the company reviewed its firearm sales policy in light of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. The teenage gunman used an AR-15 rifle. It said it takes "seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms" and also emphasized its background of serving "serving sportsmen and hunters."

Several major corporations, including MetLife, Hertz and Delta Air Lines, have cut ties with the NRA since the Florida tragedy, but none were retailers that sold guns. The NRA has pushed back aggressively against calls for raising age limits for guns or restricting the sale of assault-style weapons.

Walmart Inc. stopped selling AR-15 guns and other semi-automatic weapons in 2015. It doesn't sell bump stocks, the accessory attached to a semi-automatic gun that makes it easier to fire rounds faster. It also doesn't sell large-capacity magazines. It also says it doesn't sell handguns, except in Alaska.

In announcing the change in policy, the company said it had processes in place to make sure it was applied for online sales.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Hope Hicks leaving as Trump's communication director

    Hope Hicks leaving as Trump's communication director

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:08 AM EST2018-03-01 06:08:23 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:58 AM EST2018-03-01 08:58:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this Feb. 27, 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this Feb. 27, 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol ...

    The latest staffer to leave the Trump White House is one of his most trusted aides: Hope Hicks, the fourth director of communications to serve President Donald Trump's year-old administration.

    More >>

    The latest staffer to leave the Trump White House is one of his most trusted aides: Hope Hicks, the fourth director of communications to serve President Donald Trump's year-old administration.

    More >>

  • Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition

    Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-03-01 00:08:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:48 AM EST2018-03-01 08:48:24 GMT
    Walmart says it is raising the age restriction for people to buy firearms and ammunition to 21 years old.More >>
    Walmart says it is raising the age restriction for people to buy firearms and ammunition to 21 years old.More >>

  • Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:48 AM EST2018-02-28 16:48:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:39 AM EST2018-03-01 08:39:11 GMT
    (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly