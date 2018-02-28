Tuscaloosa Co. DA explains how safe center will help victims

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb believes that safe center will fulfill two roles. It will be a place where rape victims will feel comfortable coming to and people working there will better be able to collect evidence to prosecute those accused of attacking those victims.

"Interviews for a director start tomorrow. We hope to sign a lease probably next week, within the next couple of weeks and we hope to be up sometime in 2018," Webb said.

Webb is also a board member for what will become the safe center.

It would support law enforcement efforts to follow through with rape and sexual assault investigations.

"The goal is provide a comfortable place to be able to collect the best evidence," Webb said.

Nurses currently working at DCH Regional Medical Center with special training to work with victims of rape and sexual would also work there.

DCH and the University of Alabama each agreed to donate $250,000 to help establish the safe center.

"It won't be a secret location. But it will certainly be private. Their privacy will be closely protected and it will be a safe place for them," Webb said.

