ADOC investigating inmate death

The Federal appeals court ruled that Gardendale cannot form it's own school system.More >>
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb believes that safe center will fulfill two roles. It will be a place where rape victims will feel comfortable coming to and people working there will better be able to collect evidence to prosecute those accused of attacking those victims.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is investigating the death of an inmate who was assigned to the Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility in Columbiana.More >>
A media report out today said seven states election process was violated by Russian hackers during the 2016 Presidential election. Homeland Security refutes the report.More >>
They are probably lurking in your backyard right now. Mosquitos are out early.More >>
