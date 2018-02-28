ADOC investigating inmate death

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is investigating the death of an inmate who was assigned to the Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility in Columbiana.

Christopher Jerome Turner, 38, was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials at the facility observed several inmates appear to be under the influence of an unknown substance around 10:30 a.m. Turner's unresponsive body was found during this incident.

Inmates involved in the incident have been returned to ADOC's custody for questioning. The Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility is a privately owned residential facility that offers behavorial, vocational and educational services to eligible inmates before their release.

