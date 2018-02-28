Spokesman: Ivey willing to debate in governor's race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A spokesman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says Ivey is willing to debate her opponents ahead of the June primary.

Brent Buchanan told The Associated Press Wednesday that the governor is "happy to discuss her record" in a debate.

Ivey faces a number of GOP challengers after taking over last year following the resignation of then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

One of them, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, in a blog post, criticized Ivey for missing a Greenville candidate forum. He said Ivey was at a "cocktail party."

Buchanan said Ivey was at an aerospace industry reception. He said Ivey had attended a February candidate forum at a Birmingham GOP club.

Incumbent governors have sometimes avoided debates. In 2014, Parker Griffith rented a giant inflatable duck to accuse Bentley of ducking a debate.

